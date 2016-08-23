Seminar Towards Participation of Nationals in the Education Sector

Asmara, 23 August 2016 - A seminar aimed at encouraging the participation of nationals in education was conducted on 18 August in Adi-Keih City.



During the seminar in which Administrators of different administrative areas and School supervisors took part, the lack of village regrouping, underage marriage and other social challenges were described as being the major factors affecting the declining level of women’s participation in education.



Mr. Hibtzghi Kidane, Head of the Education Ministry's branch in the Southern region, called for the active participation of students and enhanced involvement of parents in particular as regards encouraging their children to attend schools.



The participants of the seminar called for the speeding up village regrouping so as to enable students pursue education in nearby schools centers as well as for the reinforcement of tripartite relationship among students, teachers and parents.







