Local Magazines
Commendable Progress in Literacy Program
Asmara, 23 August 2016 - Reports Document from the Ministry of Education indicate that impressive headway has been registered in literacy programs through regular and adult education. According to the report thus obtained, literacy rate used to be only 25% in the early 1990s as opposed to the current rate of 75%.
Women participation in adult education scheme has been highly instrumental towards the success thus registered to date, the report added.