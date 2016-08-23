Popular Reforestation campaign

Asmara, 23 August 2016 - Members of the youth in the Biet-Meka'e Sub-zone, Central region, have conducted tree seedling planting campaign in their area. The campaign included planting of palm trees and construction of water reservoir for watering the already planted trees.

Mr. Tekeste Misgna, Coordinator of the campaign, stated that the activities so far conducted are part of the endeavors being exerted reinforce community based reforestation programs.



In addition to the planting of tree seedlings, the youth have also participated in different environmental hygiene activities. The participants reaffirmed that they would continue the reforestation activities in an enhanced and organized manner.