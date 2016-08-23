Discovery of Ancient Human Remains in NRS Region

Asmara, 23 August 2016 - Ancient human remains have been discovered in the Northern Red Sea region believed to be of major significance in the history of human evolution. The discovery was made in partnership with the National Museum of Eritrea and Sapienza University of Italy.



Based on the information obtained from experts engaged in such exploration activities, apart from traces of 6 human foot prints dating back to around 800,000 years discovered recently in Byua, two human skulls of 1,000,000 years of age and other human remains have also been discovered in Mulhuli-Amo, the report added.

Exploration activities so far carried out indicate that Buya and other sites in its environs are of major potential for the discovery of more human remains that could impact the history of human evolution.