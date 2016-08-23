Anseba region: Youth oriented Vocational Training to be Advanced

Asmara, 23 August 2016 - Youth-oriented vocational trainings would be advanced in Anseba region, according to Mr. Azazi Bereketab, Head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) branch in the region.

In a recent meeting he conducted with trainees and their parents, Mr. Azazi pointed out that over 400 youths have received both monetary assistance and vocational training this year and that the same opportunity would be given to others in various towns and semi-urban centers of the same region.

Pointing out that new training programms are being introduced in a bid to advance the training centers both in quality and quantity, Mr. Azazi explained that credit scheme program would be given to those who would be assigned in work places after the training.

Noting that vocational trainings opportunities to the youth are not to be viewed lightly, Mr. Zerizghi Dawit, Mayor of Keren town called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunities afforded them.

Different types of training programs including Music, Computer, Painting, Still and Video Camera and Beauty Salon among others are provided to the youths across the nation.