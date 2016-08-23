Central Region: Micro Dams Impound Adequate Water

Asmara, 23 August 2016- The existing micro dams in the Central Region have impounded ample water thanks to this year’s satisfactory rainy season, Eng. Abraham Daniel Head of Agricultural Infrastructure in the region.

Noting that there exist 102 micro dams and water reservoirs in the Central Region, he pointed out that water reservoirs worth of 12 million Nakfa, have been constructed in the region during the past 6-month alone which would play a vital role in soil and water conservation campaigns.

Apart from meeting water demand for both humans and livestock, the water reservoirs thus constructed in Dirfo, Arberobu, Mai-Hinzi and Guli are also making significant contribution in irrigation farming in the area. Farmers on their part expressed gratitude for the construction of these dams in their respective areas.

In addition, 80% of the construction of the dam facilitator in Adi-Hakefa, Lanza has been finalized and that preparations are underway to renovate the micro dams in Tsada-Christian and Adi-Habtesulus.