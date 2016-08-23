64% of Participants of 2016 National Examination Score Passing Mark

Asmara, 23 August 2016 - Mr. Kifle Mekonen, Head of National Examination Unit in the Ministry of Education, indicated that 64.2% of those who sat for this year’s 8th Grade National General Examination have scored passing mark.

Accordingly, in the general examination in 4 subjects of Mathematics, Science, Social Education and English, 77% of them are those who took the exam at their right age while the remaining 49.46% are the ones who sat for the exam more than twice.

Mr. Kifle also explained out of the 369 schools that participated in the National General Examination, all students from 34 school scored passing mark whereas 97.4% of the 228 students who took the exam from Community Schools in both Riyadh and Jeddah Saudi Arabia, have also scored passing mark.

He further pointed out that the results of the 2016 National General Examination will be made available in all schools.