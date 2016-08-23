Assessment meeting of Ministry of Local Government

Asmara, 23 August 2016- The Ministry of Local Government conducted an assessment meeting on 22 August in which the Governors of the six regions took part.

According to the reports presented by the regional Governors, 392,524 hectares of land have been cultivated nationwide and with this year’s abundant rainfall good harvest is expected.

It was also reported that in accordance with the efforts being exerted to ensure food security, about three thousand farmers are finalizing preparations to voluntarily resettle themselves to Gerset area where modern agricultural infrastructure is already put in place.

The meeting also discussed land allocation and management, dispute resolutions, village regroupings as well as wild life and forestry development and with regards to the national program charted out to develop the eastern and western escarpments. Other issues of relevance were also discussed.

Minister of Local Government, Mr. Woldemicael Abraha, called on the regional administrators to ensure that the expected abundant harvest is collected.