Provision of improved Maternal and Child Care

Asmara, 24 August 2016- The Himbrti health center, Galanefhi sub-zone, is providing improved maternal and child care service, according to Nurse Fisha Elfe, head of the health center.



Mr. Fisha further said that with the construction of two additional rooms and an increase in medical facilities, the health center has extended services to around 10,000 residents of the sub-zone including patients from various villages in Gash-Barka and Southern regions.



Sister Alemash Mesfun, head of health care services in Galanefhi sub-zone, on her part said that pre-natal and general maternity service which has been provided in the health center are making due contribution in the reduction of maternal and child mortality.



Similarly, Ms. Yodit Teweldebrhan, Associate Nurse, said that thanks to the putting in place of the health care infrastructure and continues awareness raising programs, 70% of the pregnant women in the sub-zone have become beneficiaries of maternity services.