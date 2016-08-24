Preparation underway for organizing national conference on literacy

Asmara, 24 August 2016- The Director General of Media and Adult Education at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Gebrezghi Demam indicated that preparation is underway to conduct National Conference on Literacy at national level. The conference will be held in Asmara from 8 to 9 September 2016, he further noted.



The conference is expected to discuss on the progress of the literacy program, sharing experiences among the stockholders, generating new ideas for the development of the adult education program, challenges encountered as well as mapping out future action plan.



Awarding exemplary individuals who played due role towards the success of literacy programs and general knowledge competitions through local media outlets will be part of the conference, Mr. Ghebrezghi said.



Pointing out that commendable achievements have been registered in the literacy programs nationwide, Mr. Ghebrezghi said that more efforts are being exerted to ensure the sustainability of the program.



Documents from the Ministry of Education indicate that in the past 25 years of independence more than half a million nationals are able to read and write through the illiteracy eradication program.



The International Day of Illiteracy Eradication is observed every year on 8 September.



