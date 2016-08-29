22.6 km long Adi-Nifas – Zagir road under renovation

Asmara, 29 August 2016- The 22.6 km long Adi-Nifas-Zagir road is under renovation.

The residents of Zagir, Defere, Dekiseb, Azien-Quazien, Beleza and Adi-Shekha have expressed satisfaction over the renovation task which is being undertaken with help of heavy machineries.

At a luncheon the residents of Beleza hosted in honor of the members of the Public Technical Services Center who are actively engaged in the renovation works, Administrator of Beleza sub-zone Mr. Tesfa Fisehatsion noted that the road network, once fully operational will significantly alleviate the transportation problem of the public and facilitate additional transportation services.









