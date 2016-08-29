Central Region: Call made for increased usage of smokeless oven

Asmara, 29 August 2016 - Ms. Alem Belay, Chairwoman of NUEW’s branch in the Central region, called for an increased participation of women in the efforts being made towards expanding the distribution of smokeless oven (Adhanet).

Ms. Alem made the call during an event held on 26 August to encourage 13 exemplary women in Gala-Nefhi and Seregeka sub-zones.

The significant role the smokeless oven could play in the reduction of deforestation, prevention of pollution and its benefits in societal health were discussed in the event.

The women on their part commended the NUEW Central region branch for awarding them with equipment of renewable energy and recommended families to exert efforts for the introduction and increased usage of smokeless oven.



