Crops in Good Condition in Elaberid: Report

Asmara, 30 August 2016 - Farmers in Elaberid Sub-zone stated that crops in the locality are in good condition thanks to this year’s abundant rainfall.

Noting that crop production in the Sub-zone was below expectation last year due to shortage of rainfall, farmers in Hadish-Adi, Gush and Jertem districts said that micro dams in their localities have impounded adequate amount of water and expressed anticipation for bumper harvest.

The micro dams and wells in Elaberid Sub-zone are expected to meet water demands for humans and livestock, the report added.