Health-oriented Lecture for Tourism Owners of Service Provision Entities in Mendefera

Asmara, 30 August 2016 - The branch office of the Health Ministry in the Southern region, in collaboration with Tourism Service Provision Association, has provided health-oriented awareness raising lectures to owners of service provision entities and bar tenders in Mendefera town.

The program focused on controlling communicable diseases in the region.

One of the nationals who gave lecture, Sister Beletesh Gebreab, noted the significance of such initiatives in upgrading the awareness of service-rendering centers regarding the cause and consequence of communicable diseases in general and HIV/AIDS in particular.

The participants held extensive discussion pertaining to the importance of behavioral change and introducing peer education thereby upgrade public awareness in the domain.