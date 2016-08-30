Daerotai Health Center Promoting Enhanced Public Awareness Regarding Issues in the Domain

Asmara, 30 August 2016 - The inhabitants of Adi-Fakai administrative area pointed out that the health center there indicated that the Daerotai health center there besides providing commendable medical service, is significantly contributing to raise the awareness of the population regarding health issues.

Mr. Mohammed Osman Musa, Assistant Nurse at the Center, indicated that newly constructed facilities for pregnant and expectant mothers are significantly contributing in the follow-up of the condition of mothers and children.

According to reports, Daerotai Health Center is providing medical service to the inhabitants of the Administrative areas of Adi-Fakai, Awenjili, Badob, Hirkok, Aderde and Alibanai. The Health Center began providing service in 1996 to nationals around Hagaz town.