Seminar on judicious utilization and protection of natural resources

Asmara, 31 August 2016 - A seminar as regards judicious utilization and protection of natural resources was conducted in 22 administrative areas of Adi-Quala sub-zone.



At the seminar, Mr. Tekelebrhan Mhreteab, administrator of Adi-Qula sub-zone, gave extensive briefing focusing on proper administration and utilization of land, protection of natural vegetations and wildlife in a bid to upgrade people's awareness on judicious utilization of natural resources.



Mr. Teklebrhan further underlined that administrative measures will be taken on individuals who are engaged in illegal mining and deforestation activities. He also called on concerned bodies and particularly residents of the area to play due role in the conservation of the natural resources.



The participants of the seminar on their part shared views as regards the importance of conducting timely seminars and reaffirmed readiness to work hard in the implementation of the mapped out development programs.