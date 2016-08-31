Warsay-Yekealo: 2016/2017 academic year kicks off

Sawa , 31 August 2016 - Warsay-Yikealo Senior Secondary School has commenced offering educational service for the academic year 2016/2017.



In a meeting he held during the opening of the new academic year on 28 August 2016 with the members of the 30th round of National Service, Mr. Kelit Ghrmai, director of the school gave extensive briefings as regards the overall picture and objectives of the school. He also called on the students to demonstrate excellence in their academic studies adhering to the principles of discipline and complementarities among one other similar to the former students of the school.



Mr. Kelit also expressed his strong conviction that both the school and Sawa Center of training and national service will jointly make positive contributions for the success of the program.



Established in 2002, Warsay-Yikealo Senior Secondary School has so far offered educational services for 180,000 students. In the 2016/2017 academic year, 13,000 students from 98 secondary schools throughout the country have been registered to pursue their 12th grade academic studies and 50% of the total number of the students are females.



