Eritrean community festival in Holland

Asmara, 01 September 2016- The Eritrean community festival in the Netherlands was enthusiastically conducted from 19 to 20 August.

The festival that was officially opened by the Eritrean Minister of Foreign of Affairs, Mr. Osman Saleh and in which Eritreans residing in the Netherlands and other European countries participated was featured with public seminars, cultural shows, pictorial exhibition as well as children’s programs.

The Eritrean Foreign Affairs Minister gave extensive briefings on the current political, economic and social situation in the Homeland and the region.

Minister Osman further stressed on the significance of strengthening organization in reinforcing unity and for the success of the national development programs.

The Eritrean Ambassador to the European Union and roving Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mr. Negasi Kassa underlined that festivals that are organized by the Eritrean nationals in the Diaspora have significant contribution in transferring the good societal values and in preserving the culture and identity of the Eritrean people.