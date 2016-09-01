Za’er Textile factory to increase production

Asmara, 01 September 2016- The General Manager of the Za’er Textile Company, Dr. Pietro Zambiati indicated that the factory will double its production in the coming few years.

Dr. Pietro pointed out that the currently the factory is producing daily 750 of different types of clothes and the plan for 2018 is to increase the production to 1500 per day.

He also said that the company has created employment opportunity to 550 nations out of which 85% women. He further reiterated that the company is giving special consideration to its human resources development and social life of the employees.

The company in a bid to alleviate its raw material supply is initiating cotton farm project in Kerkebet.

The employees of the factory explained that the company gives priority to developing its human resources, nurturing work discipline, ensuring productivity as well as social life of the employees.