Veteran fighter Teklai Tesfazgi passes away

Asmara, 02 September 2016- The veteran fighter Mr. Teklai Tesfazgi passed away today, 02 September, at the age of 65.

The veteran fighter joined the Popular Forces for the Eritrean Liberation in January 1973 and served his country and people in different capacities.

The funeral service of the veteran fighter will be held on 04 September, Sunday, at noon at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Veteran fighter Teklai Tesfazgi is survived by his wife and 12 Children.

Expressing deep sorrow over the passing away of veteran fighter Teklai Tesfazgi, the Segen Construction Company expressed condolences to the family and friends.