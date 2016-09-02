Asmara, 02 September 2016- The head of Social Security Unit at the Ministry of Labour and Human Welfare branch in the Central region, Mr. Zerizgi Yohannes indicated that the branch office has extended about 860 Thousand Nakfa assistance to needy children in the region.

Mr. Zerzgi said that the assistance that was extended to 1,290 children includes school materials enough for one year and cash for buying school uniforms. He also indicated that 12 needy families that were engaged in different trade and agricultural activities were extended with 30 thousand Nakfa each.

The MOLHW branch in the Central region has established committees in 9 sub-zones that conduct follow up on the situation of needy children.



