Dams in Southern region impound adequate water

Mendefera, 05 September 2016- Dams in the Southern region have impounded adequate water owing to this year’s plentiful rain fall. The comment was made by experts during briefings they provided to the PFDJ members in the Central region during a visit they conducted on 3 September to the Logo and Misilam Dams.

The Dams that were constructed by internal capacity are expected to play significant contribution in the provision of potable water supply to the public and the livestock in the area, developing irrigation farm activities and directly influence in stabilizing the local market with fair prices.