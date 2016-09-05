Crops at Tesenei-Aligdir Agricultural Project in Promising Condition

Tesenei, 05 September 2016- The crops at Tesenei-Aligdir Agricultural Project are in promising situation.

The Manager of the Agricultural Project, Mr. Dawit Abraha indicated that the crops are rain fed as well as cultivated through irrigation owing to the renovation of the water diversion canals in the area prior to the rainy season.

Noting that 2000 hectares of land have been cultivated this year, Mr. Dawit called on beneficiaries of the project to follow up instructions from the experts and take proper care of their crops.

He also said that the Aligdir Micro Dam has impounded ample amount of water thanks to this year’s abundant rain fall.

The farmers in the area on their part expressed appreciation for the unremitting assistance extended to them from the project and expressed expectation of bumper harvest.