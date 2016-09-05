NUEW exerting efforts to empower women in all domains

Mendefera, 05 September 2016- In an assessment meeting held on 2 September, the NUEW branch in the Southern region reported that it has been exerting efforts to empower women's competence in various domains.



Ms. Aberash Hibtay, head of NUEW branch in the region, said that commendable achievement has been registered in the empowerment of women particularly in the domain of education so as to enable them become self reliant in all social and economic activities.



Pointing out that awareness raising programs conducted in a bid to eradicate harmful practices like that of women circumcision and underage marriage have been showing remarkable progress, Ms. Aberash said that viable opportunities have been created to upgrade women's organizational capacity and to enhance their political awareness.



In the closing session of the assessment meeting, 12 exemplary women who have been engaged in greening activities and making smokeless ovens were awarded with solar power system.



