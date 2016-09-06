Fruits cultivated at Gerset, Fanco and Ad-Omar producing yield

Barentu, 06 September 2016- The manager of the Agricultural projects of Gerset, Fanco and Ad-Omar, Mr. Hailezgi Habte indicated that the fruits cultivated in the three agricultural areas have began producing yield.

Mr. Hailezgi told Erina that the fruits cultivated in 230 hectares of land are producing encouraging yields in a short period of time and that attests to the quality of the soil and the efforts being exerted.

The produce is already being distributed to the markets, he further added.

Besides the cultivation of fruits different kinds of vegetables and cereals are also being cultivated in the agricultural projects and that the residents in the areas are considerably contributing to the success of the projects.



