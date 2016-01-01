Support to families of martyrs

Tesenei, 06 September 2-16- Mr. Tesfazgi Okbazgi, coordinator for the rehabilitation of the families of martyrs, indicated that the residents of Tesenei sub-zone have provided support of over 2.3 million Nakfa to 70 families of martyrs. The support is being provided for the fifth time, he further noted.

During the handing over ceremony conducted on 03 September in the town of Tesenei, the coordinator pointed out that each family of martyrs received 12 thousand Nakfa totaling 840 thousand and the remaining amount of 461 thousand Nakfa is deposited in the bank for further distribution.

Mr. Tesfazgi also said that the support commenced from 2007 onwards with the initiative of the residents and the administration of the sub-zone and that in the past four rounds around 7 million Nakfa was distributed to 639 families of martyrs in cash and in kind.

Likewise the sub-zonal administration provided market places to 42 families of martyrs.

The administrator of the Tesenei sub-zone, Mr. Tesfa’alem Bahta on his part indicated that the program has been initiated by the affluent nationals in the sub-zone and that to date the general public is also voluntarily participating in the program. The participation of the public is significantly contributing to the success of the program, he noted.