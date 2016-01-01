Call made for integrated prevention against the spread of Malaria and other communicable diseases

Gash-Barka, 7 Sept 2016 - Dr. Luul Banteyirga, director of Health Ministry's branch in the Gash-Barka region called for integrated prevention against the spread of malaria and other communicable diseases that may occur in the rainy season.



Pointing out that the Health Ministry's branch has been exerting efforts in the distribution of anti-malaria nets, environmental hygiene and awareness raising programs, Dr. Luul explained that extra cautiousness is needed particularly during the rainy season.



Highlighting that environmental hygiene and effective usage of anti-malaria nets is highly essential for the success of the efforts being exerted in collaboration with partners to prevent the occurrence of the communicable diseases, Dr. Luul recommended that any person who felt the symptom of malaria to visit the nearby medical facilities for screening.



Taking into consideration that the Gash-Barka region boarders with neighboring countries, Dr. Luul further called on all concerned parties to make due effort in identifying and preventing the communicable diseases from entering into the country.



Dr. Luul finally called on the residents of the Gash-Barka region, administrative bodies and service rendering institutions to reinforce contribution in the prevention of water born communicable diseases that may occur during the current rainy season.