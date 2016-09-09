National conference on literacy concludes

Asmara, 09 September 2016- The two days National Conference on Illiteracy Eradication that commenced yesterday in connection with September 8, International Illiteracy Day concluded today, 09 September.

The conference participants conducted extensive discussion on the progress and situation of information gathering, assessment on illiteracy free villages, villages that do not get the opportunity of education, development and expansion of community libraries, follow-up and strengthening adult education program, as well as the role of stakeholders and on other issues of relevance.

Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, underlined that the conference had significant contribution in developing the existed understanding of the adult education program and called for strengthening efforts so that adult education program participants could go beyond to pursue further education.

The Director General of Adult Education and Media, Mr. Gebrezgi Demam on his part said that the conference created a platform in sharing experiences, identifying challenges and for mapping out future programs.