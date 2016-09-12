Illiteracy eradication vital for promoting socio-economic development

Asmara, 12 September 2016- Participants of the illiteracy eradication conference that was held here in Asmara indicated that the ongoing illiteracy eradication campaign is bringing about a vivid change in socio-economic development of the country.

The participants stated that the society’s awareness regarding education has demonstrated a dramatic progress owing to the pertinent efforts that have been made to extend education in general and adult education program in particular.

Mrs. Saedia Fikak a resident of Afabet town said that she has been able to equip herself and others with education thanks to the adult education program.

Stating that providing women the opportunity of education benefits the entire society, Mr. Ketema Qelati, head of finance and administration at NUEW central region branch, indicated that women’s active contribution in the society has become a turning point in the transformation of the socio-economic development in the country.

Likewise, Mr. Reshid Mohamed, Head of the Ministry of Education branch in the Northern Red Sea region, on his part pointed out that the number of adult education centers in the country has increased from 10 to 185 owing to the efforts made so far.



