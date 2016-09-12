Improved transportation access in Tserona sub-zone

Dekemhare, 12 September 2016- The residents of Tserona sub-zone expressed that thanks to the allocation of buses by the Harat Trasnportation Company to their area, their transportation problem has been alleviated.

The beneficiary areas, Ona-Andom, Adi-Keren and Adi-Hargetse administrative areas are located around 100 kilometers south of Asmara and comprise 14 villages.

Meanwhile, Mr. Semere Ghedulu, head of transportation services in the Company noted that Harat Transportation Company has began to offer services from Asmara to Takita including Guila, Adi-Shmawnti, Adi-Hizbay and other villages in the Dubarwa sub-zone.