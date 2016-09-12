44,000 livestock immunized in Tesenei sub-zone

Tesenei, 12 September 2016- Around 44,000 livestock in eight administrative areas of Tesenei sub-zone have been immunized against various diseases.

Mr. Elias Mnasie, head of livestock health in Tesenei sub-zone indicated that most of the livestock in the sub-zone have are vaccinated owing to the active involvement of all concerned institutions in the sub-zone.

Pointing out that annual livestock vaccination has been carried out regularly in the sub-zone, Mr. Elias said that the prevalence of the contagious diseases has significantly been reduced and thus making due contribution in augmenting the number of livestock.

Mr. Elieas finally said that commendable achievement has been registered in the livestock immunization program and he called on the residents of the sub-zone to vaccinate their livestock in due time for better outcome.