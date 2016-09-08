Integrated action to combat prevalence of communicable diseases

Mendefera, 12 Seotember 2016- The Health Ministry's branch in the Southern region expressed that integrated efforts are being taken to control the prevalence of the communicable diseases.

Pointing out that dissemination of information and cautious surveillance is highly essential in controlling the prevalence of communicable diseases, Mr. Yemane Haile, head of Health Ministry's branch in the Southern region, said that prudent actions should be taken considering that malaria and particularly other trans-boundary diseases may occur in the times of abundant rainfall.

Mr. Layne Oqubazghi, head of Communicable Diseases Control unit in the Southern region, on his part indicated that awareness raising programs have been sustainably provided to the public taking into account that the malaria prevalence could occur during the rainy season.

In the same vein, in a meeting recently held in Ghinda'e sub-zone to assess the prevalence of commendable diseases it has been reported that malaria occurrence has been substantially decreases in the sub-zone.

Dr. Dawit Estinfanos, Medical Doctor at Ghinda'e regional Referral Hospital, in a report he presented during the assessment meeting said that commendable achievements have been registered in controlling the occurrence of malaria thanks to the active participation of the public, community representatives as well as the sustainable awareness raising programs, the distribution of anti-malaria nets and environmental hygiene activities.

Mr. Yohannes Tsegay, a member of the malaria control unit in the regional hospital, on his part called for active participation of the public towards reinforcing community based malaria control activities.

Mr. Omar Yehiya, administrator of Ghinda'e sub-zone, called on the residents not to overemphasize the achievement so far registered but rather to conduct concerted efforts aimed at the total eradicating the prevalence of malaria.



