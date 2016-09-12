Eid-Al-Adha celebrated nationwide

Asmara, 12 September 2016- Eid Al-Adha Al-Mubarek Hejira year 1437 was today celebrated across the nation. The observance at the Bahti Meskerem Square here in the capital was attended by thousands of the faithful.

The Eritrean Mufti, Sheik Al-Amin Osman Al-Amin headed the religious observance. In a message he conveyed on the occasion, Sheik Al-Amin wished the Eritrean people residing inside the country and abroad in general and the followers of the Islamic faith in particular a happy Eid.

He also called on the faithful to practice mutual cooperation and extend a helping hand to the needy in addition to displaying mutual affection and spirit of harmony.

Sheik Al-Amin further wished the Eritrean people and the EDF peace and prosperity.