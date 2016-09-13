Micro-Credit and Saving Program improving their livelihoods

Senafe, 13 September 2016- The customers of the Micro-Credit and Saving Program in the Senafe sub-zone indicated that the program is significantly contributing in improving their livelihoods.

The head of the program in the sub-zone, Mr. Micael Gebreselasie pointed out that the loan has been provided to individuals who are engaged in agricultural and small trade activities and that most of them have repaid their loans.

In the Senafe sub-zone there are 750 out of whom 250 women who are customers of the Micro-Credit and Saving Program.