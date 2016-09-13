Sewerage and flood canals in Sembel nearing completion

Asmara, 13 September 2016- The sewerage and flood canals that are under construction in Sembel sub-zone are nearing completion, according to Eng. Mihreteab Hailemariam, from the Construction Development in the Central region.

Eng. Mihreteab further indicated that the construction of housing complex in 350 hectares of land known as project ‘Sembel 2’ and the 56 km sewerage and flood canals are nearing completion.

He also said that 4 thousand square meter of pedestrian roads have been renovated in the Harinet Street of Asmara.

Likewise, 60% of the construction of the Godaif-Sembel, Tsetserat-Villagio roads have been so far accomplished, he reiterated.