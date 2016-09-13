Residents of Kerkebet beneficiaries from villages regrouping

Kerkebet, 13 September 2016- The residents of Kerkebet sub-zone who have been leading nomadic life indicated that owing to their villages regrouping they are leading improved livelihood.

They told Erina that after regrouping they have been able to become beneficiaries of social services including health and education.

The Governor of Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud called on the residents to make judicious use of the rich water resource and soil in the area to their advantage in engaging themselves in vegetable and fruits cultivation.

The residents on their part commending the social services opportunity they have been provided and called for the renovation of the road linking their village with Aqordet and elevate the junior high school to the secondary school level.