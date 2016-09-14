Call for sustainable efforts to control communicable diseases

Asmara, 14 September 2016 - Dr. Araya Berhane, Director of Communicable Diseases Control in the Ministry of Health, indicated that the achievement registered in the eradication and control of the communicable diseases should be maintained through integrated popular and administrative efforts.



Dr. Araya pointed out that commendable achievement has been registered in the eradication and control of the communicable diseases. He also underlined that that sustainable environmental sanitation and usage of anti-mosquito nets as well as visiting medical centers for screening at times of new infections are prerequisites to combat the prevalence of communicable diseases particularly in the Southern, Gash-Barka, Anseba and Northern Red Sea regions which are known for recurring malaria cases.



Dr. Araya further noted that 1.5 million anti mosquito nets were distributed last year and research has been underway to study the nature of the mosquito species that are recurring in the country so as to make preventive measures for controlling their prevalence.



As regards TB control, Dr. Araya explained that on spot screening for TB cases has already begun and that patients have been treated in their localities.



Thanks to the installation of new screening equipment for speedy and reliable medical report in all referral hospitals, deaths due to drug resistant has now declined by 70%, Dr. Araya elaborated.