Efforts to ensure children’s right

Barentu, 14 September 2016- In a meeting conducted in Barentu aimed at ensuring the children’s right, Mr. Yirgalem Ghebretsadik, head of Social-Welfare at the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Gash-Barka region, said that the people of Eritrea has a long standing noble values of respecting the rights of children and that the Government in collaboration with all concerned bodies is exerting efforts to underpin such values.



Mr. Yirgalem further called for the concerted efforts of all concerned institutions towards ensuring the respect of children's right and to provide children proper guidance in a bid to protect them from any harmful practice.



Mr. Esmail Abdela, Managing Director in the administration of Aqordet sub-zone, on his part said that the Government has been making due effort to inculcate noble values in children and to enable them become productive members of the society.



Finally, Mr. Eyob Kidane, head of Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Gash-Barka region, underlined that the respect of children's right is the foundation for registering all rounded development and thus all members of the society should work to ensure that children's right is respected.