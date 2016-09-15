Asmara, 15 September 2016- The Eritrean community sports festival in Germany was conducted on 10 September in the city of Kaiserslautern in which children’s and adults’ teams from the cities of Germany and Switzerland took part.

According to the coordinating committee of the festival, the objective of the sports festival was to consolidate the existing unity among the nationals and to initiate sports cooperation project with the homeland.

Likewise, the Eritrean nationals residing in Kaiserslautern celebrated 1 September, the 55th anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for Eritrean independence with enthusiasm.

In the same vein, The Eritrean nationals residing in the West of Canada conducted their 10th community festival on 10 September in the city of Winnipeg.

The festival was aimed to bequeathing the good Eritrean societal values and culture to the young generation and was featured with different cultural shows.

The participants of the festival pledged to support the development efforts being exerted by the Government and people of Eritrea.