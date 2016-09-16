Call for early pest control

Barentu, 16 September 2016 - Mr. Daniel Tewelday, head of Economic Development in Goluj sub-zone called on farmers in the sub-zone to strengthen follow-up on their crops and report to the concerned institutions in case of the occurrence of pests.

Pointing out that above 68 hectares of farm land has been cultivated with varied cereals and oil seeds in this year, Mr. Daniel reminded the farmers to exert ultimate efforts until their crops are harvested.

In the Goluj sub-zone there is 12 thousand hectares of grazing land and that has significant contribution in ensuring the animal feed.



