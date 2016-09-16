Call to avoid harmful practices

Barentu, 16 September 2016- The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in the Gash Barka region in a meeting they made with members in different places urged women to reinforce organization and work to avoid harmful practices.

Ms. Afiet Saleh, head of the NUEW branch in Aqordet sub-zone, called on the public to avoid FGM and under age marriages and augment the role of the society to encourage women to attend school.

In the same vein, the NUEW branch in the Anseba region conducted its 4th congress and elected a new executive committee.

The head of the NUEW branch in the region, Ms. Amna Husein said that encouraging result has been registered in the efforts to reinforce organization and awareness of women. She also indicated that strong efforts are being exerted to avoid harmful practices that hinder the development of women.

Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of the NUEW in the Gash Barka region, on her part pointed out that the social service provision institutions put in place in the region are significantly contributing in easing the burden of the society in general and that of women in particular. She also called on women to effectively use the opportunity they been provided and increase participation in all social activities.