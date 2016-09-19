Assessment meeting on greening campaign

Assab, 19 September 2016 – In an assessment meeting conducted on 17 September in the port city of Assab it has been reported that encouraging greening activities have been carried out in the last 10 years.

Explaining on the importance of forestation program in line with the climatic conditions of the region, the head of Wildlife and Forestry in the Southern Red Sea region, Mr. Samson Habte said that successful activities have been registered in the soil and water conservation program in the region owing to the integrated efforts exerted.

He further added that 130,000 tree seedlings have been planted on 120 hectares of land within the last 10 years of the greening campaign and that is a step forward in the control of deforestation in the region.

Moreover, he said that the 22 Green Clubs established in the region are playing a commendable role in the conservation of trees and that the distribution of smokeless ovens and planting of 40,000 tree seedlings throughout the region are in the list of implementation in this year.

The Managing Director in the region, Ambassador Mohammed Seid Mantai stressed on the importance of conducting sustainable awareness raising campaign regarding the preservation of the forests. This task he said, “Should not be left to the Ministry of Agriculture or the Wildlife and Forestry Department alone, but should involve other stakeholders including Government institutions and the society at large”.

Expressing commitment to reinforce participation, the participants of the meeting on their part called for the protection of trees planted by the students in this year’s Summer Work Development Program as well as the significance of motivating exemplary players in the Greening campaign.

During the event individuals, schools, and religious institutions who demonstrated exemplary contribution in the 10 years greening campaign received certificates of appreciation, agricultural tools and bicycles as incentives.

Various department heads of the Southern Red Sea Administration, sub-zonal administrators and branch heads, as well as heads of the line ministries attended the assessment meeting.