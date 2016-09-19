Asmara, 19 September 2016- In an assessment meeting held on 17 September it was reported that the cultural and artistic shows staged in the national festival by the Central region need to be research based and portray the cultural heritages of the region.



Mr. Asmerom Tsegabrhan, Chair person of Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Central region, explained that the National festival has substantial contribution in depicting the cultural, tradition and livelihood of all the Eritrean ethnic groups in a creative and artistic manner.



Mr. Asmerom further elaborated that the Central region has received praise from visitors in its presentation of the traditional livelihood of the Tigrinya and Tigre ethnic groups, traditional dances, and presentation of fine art works that depict the art-deco heritages of Asmara for which efforts have been exerted to be registered in the UNESCO world heritages list in 2017.



Finally, Maj. General Romadan Osman Awliyay, Governor of the Central region, underlined that the Central region will diligently exert efforts bearing in mind that culture has huge significance in reflecting the overall national image and as a portrayal of unity in diversity.



