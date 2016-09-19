Support of educational materials



Asmara, 19 September 2016- The office of the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare in Gala-Nefhi sub-zone has provided educational materials support to disadvantaged students from 32 villages in the sub-zone.



The support was made to motivate the primary and secondary level students to pursue their education without difficulties.



Mr. Ghirmai Fitwi, head of the Labor and Human Welfare Ministry's branch in the sub-zone, indicated that similar support has been made to assist orphans who are living in groups in Adi-Guadad and Himbirti.