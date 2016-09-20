Efforts to Ensure Livestock Health in Senafe Sub-zone

Asmara, 20 September 2016 - Effort being exerted to ensure the health of livestock in Senafe Sub-zone are bearing commendable outcome, stated experts engaged in the task.

Mr. Goitom Habtemariam, Coordinator of the program, noted the need for animal vaccination there, towards ensuring their health.

The Dairy farmers in the Sub-zone on their part expressed appreciation for the support which the Ministry of Agriculture is rendering over 100 thousand livestock have received vaccination in Senafe this year.