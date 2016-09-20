Confucius Institute’s Mid-Autumn Festival

Asmara, 20 September 2016 - Confucius Institute, a school of Chinese Language and Culture based in Eritrea, has organized a cultural show depicting the culture of the people of the PRC. The show was organized in connection with the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival.

During the event organized on the 16th of September at the Central region’s Municipality Hall, a number of traditional and artistic performances as well as fashion show and other programs were featured adding color to the event.

Speaking on the occasion in which was Senior Eritrean government officials took part, Mr. Qiu Xuejun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Eritrea, pointed out that the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the country’s legendary holidays during which family reunion and companionship, are highlighted.

The Ambassador also stated that the Chinese Community in Eritrea is striving to strengthen the existing mutual relations between the peoples of both countries.

In the same vein, Mr. Yu Jiang, President of Chinese Business Council in Eritrea, underlined that they have been able to enthusiastically celebrate the festival here in Asmara owing to the existing strong relations between the peoples of the two countries.

In an interview she conducted with ERINA, Mrs. Wang Xiaohua, Director of the Confucius Institute in Eritrea, said that promising progress has been registered in promotion intercultural relations between the peoples of the PRC and Eritrea since the institute was opened here. She also indicated that the number of Eritreans who want to learn the language and culture of China has shown swift development.