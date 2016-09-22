Efficient Follow-ups of crops

Mendefera, 22 September 2016- Mr. Hailemichael Eyob, Director General of the Land and Agriculture Department in the Southern region, called on the farmers in the region to make efficient follow ups until the cultivated crops that are currently at a promising stage are fully harvested.

Mr. Hailemichael said that ample distribution of rain in the months of July and August was highly decisive for the good prospects of the agricultural harvest.

According to Mr. Hailemichael, around 145 hectares of land have been cultivated with varied crops and oil seeds in the 12 sub-zones of the region and are in a very promising condition. He also pointed out that owing to the effective follow-up the farmers demonstrated there was no occurrence of pests infestation.

Documents of the Southern region indicate that 399 water reservoirs of varied sized put in place in the region have collected sufficient amount of water and thus making due contribution in enriching the underground water.