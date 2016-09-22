Reinforcing organizational capacity

Adi-Keih, 22 September 2016- A meeting has been conducted in Adi-Keih subzone on 16 September aimed at reinforcing the organizational capacity of the civil servant youth.

In the meeting the activities of last year have been reviewed and new executive committee members elected.

Mr. Ibrahim Barola, head of the NUEYS branch in the sub-zone, explained on the importance of the youth organization in exchanging experiences among themselves and called on them to strengthen their capacity and augment contribution in the national development endeavors.

The participants on their part called for the necessary support from the Government and Front in their efforts to strengthen their organizational capacity.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Habte Kidane on his part called on the newly elected executive committee to chart out implementation program and work accordingly.