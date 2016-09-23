Training on health related issues

Barentu, 23 September 2016- Training pertaining to health related issues was provided to the residents of Barentu. The training was aimed at taking precaution measures to control the prevalence of communicable diseases that may arise due to this year’s abundant rainfall.

The head of Ministry of Health’s branch office in the Gash Barka region, Dr. Leul Banteyrga gave extensive briefing on the means ways that should be taken to control the communicable diseases and called for environmental sanitation and clearing areas that are suspected for breeding malaria mosquitoes.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Aurelio Jakomino on his part called on the residents to follow up the instruction provided by the health experts regarding the control of the communicable diseases in general and that of malaria in particular.