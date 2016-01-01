Nursery’s contribution in afforestation program

Adi-Keih, 23 September- Mr. Yohannes Kiflemariam, agricultural expert in the sub-zone, indicated that the tree seedlings nursery center in Adi-Keih subzone is making significant contribution in the afforestation program. The nursery produces 40 thousand tree seedlings every year, he further said.

Mr. Yohannes also pointed out that the center produces tree seedlings that are thought to contribute in the control of soil erosion and that this year’s seedlings have been planted by the student participants of the Student’s Summer Work Program.

The beneficiaries on their part commended the contribution of the center in the afforastation program and called for the expansion of the center in order to satisfy the growing demand.